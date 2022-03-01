Utah State Announces Death of Head Coach Blake Anderson's Son

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

One of Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson's sons has died.

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell issued a statement on Tuesday:

Anderson and his late wife, Wendy, had three children—sons Coleton and Cason, and daughter Callie—during their 27-year marriage. Wendy died in August 2019 after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years earlier.

Anderson sent out a tweet on Monday, though it's unclear when his son died.

Anderson married Brittany Anderson (nee King) in March 2021 and adopted her two daughters, Collins and Ellison.

The 52-year-old Anderson led Utah State to an 11-3 record in his first season with the program in 2021. The Aggies defeated San Diego State 46-13 to win the Mountain West Championship Game for the first time in program history.

Prior to being hired by Utah State, Anderson spent seven seasons as head coach at Arkansas State. He led the Red Wolves to a 51-37 record and six bowl game appearances.