LeBron James Says He Doesn't Have Answers for Lakers After Blowout Loss to Pelicans

LeBron James was stumped after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

"I don't have an answer for tonight," James told reporters. "Obviously, you talk about the future, that's for us all to figure out. You don't know what can happen in the next few weeks. But tonight, from the six-minute point of the second quarter through the third, no answers."

Los Angeles trailed just 34-33 with seven minutes left in the second quarter, but the deficit grew to 11 at halftime and 30 by the end of the third quarter of the blowout loss.

The Lakers are now 27-33 after dropping 14 of the last 20 games, good for ninth in the Western Conference.

Though the Lakers are still in position to earn a spot in the play-in tournament, expectations are much higher for the squad two years removed from an NBA title.

Even with Anthony Davis out with a foot injury, there is no shortage of proven players on the roster between Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and more. James is also averaging 29.0 points per game, his highest figure since 2009-10.

It still hasn't led to wins, with Sunday's loss especially ugly against an opponent below them in the standings. The Lakers shot just 7-of-34 (20.6 percent) from three-point range in the home defeat, turning it over 23 times while only registering 15 assists.

With just 22 games remaining, LeBron and head coach Frank Vogel must figure out how to turn things around before the team's postseason chances slip away.