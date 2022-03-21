Report: Damian Lillard Out for Season Due to Injury But 'Making Tremendous Progress'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will reportedly miss the rest of the season as he recovers from abdominal surgery, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lillard is reportedly "making tremendous progress and has looked strong in workouts," but the team will not rush him back to the court with just 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Blazers announced Feb. 27 that Lillard would be reevaluated in two to three weeks after beginning the reconditioning phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery in January.

The superstar now finishes his disappointing year after just 29 games. His average of 24.0 points is his lowest since his third year in the NBA. The 31-year-old also set career lows with 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.

Portland has a record of 26-44 and is a team in transition after unloading most of its core ahead of this season's trade deadline. The Blazers traded Lillard's longtime backcourt running mate, CJ McCollum, to the New Orleans Pelicans. Swingmen Norman Powell and Robert Covington were also shipped away to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard was the subject of trade speculation earlier this season, but he refuted reports that he wanted to be moved and affirmed his commitment to the Blazers despite their impending rebuild.

While Lillard was out and the veterans were dealt to other teams, fourth-year guard Anfernee Simons has benefitted the most from his newfound playing time. The 22-year-old has fully taken the reins for Portland and is averaging a career-high 17.3 points, a sharp improvement from last year's average of 7.8 points. He will continue to lead the Blazers in Lillard's absence.