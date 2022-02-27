Kevin Durant Will Not Play for Nets vs. Raptors Amid Knee Injury Recovery

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will have to wait a little while longer before getting star forward Kevin Durant back on the court.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant will not play in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors as he continues to work his way back from a sprained MCL suffered Jan. 15.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

