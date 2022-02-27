Czech Republic Will Refuse to Play Russia in World Cup Playoff After Ukraine Invasion

Masashi Hara - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Czech Republic men's soccer team announced Sunday that it will not face Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We unanimously approved the decision that the Czech national team will in no case enter the event against the selection of Russia in the qualification round of the World Cup 2022," the team said in a statement, per Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic.

The two teams could face each other in a World Cup playoff March 29. Russia is scheduled to face Poland on March 24, while the Czech Republic has a matchup with Sweden.

Poland and Sweden had already announced that they will not participate in any match against Russia.

As the top-seeded team of the four, each of Russia's matches would take place in Moscow. But its three potential opponents have now said they won't face Russia, even in neutral territory.

The winning team from this bracket would earn one of UEFA's final three spots for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ukraine is also competing in the qualifying playoffs, matched up against Scotland, Wales and Austria.

FIFA, world football's governing body, has yet to make any changes to the qualifying schedule.

"We continue to monitor the situation," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Thursday. "We will update on the World Cup qualifiers soon. We can take decisions immediately as soon as it’s needed."

Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup as the host country, reaching the quarterfinals after an upset win over Spain in the round of 16. The team is 35th in the latest world rankings.