Kyrie Irving Gained Respect for Adam Silver After NYC Vaccine Mandate Comments

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving praised NBA commissioner Adam Silver following his recent comments on the New York City vaccine mandates.

"My respect level went to a whole new one for him, and I'm just grateful that he did that, and he really took one for the team," Irving said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Irving has been unable to play in home games this season because of his vaccination status, although opposing players without a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to play in New York City.

Silver discussed the rules earlier this month on ESPN's Get Up.

"This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players," Silver said. "I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn't quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can't. To me, that's a reason they should take a look at that ordinance."

New York City mayor Eric Adams told reporters last week he "can't wait" to remove vaccine mandates, saying there could be "real transformation" in the coming weeks. He still cautioned he will listen to health professionals before making a decision.

Irving has also been optimistic about changes to the protocols.

"I would say he is getting excited at the prospect of being allowed to play in all our games, and hopefully in the short term," Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets enter Sunday in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-29 record, although Irving has only played in 15 games. The seven-time All-Star is currently averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

With Kevin Durant out with a knee injury and Ben Simmons yet to suit up this season, the team is especially limited when Irving is unavailable.

Brooklyn has lost five of its last six home games heading into Monday's home matchup with the Toronto Raptors.