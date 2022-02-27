Knicks Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Being Plotted by Exec VP William Wesley

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks executive vice president William Wesley is gearing up to make a trade offer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, according to Newsday's Steve Popper.

Popper wrote:

"According to the same person who pointed to Wesley's criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah's Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him to a college of choice, and it's not so simple even if the relationships are in place. Rose served as a former agent for Mitchell and the front office also inserted Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach after Bryant served as an assistant in Utah."

The news comes after an Eastern Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports in January that the Jazz are "a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York."

Mitchell has been a staple in Utah's lineup since the 2017-18 campaign. However, the Jazz haven't made many roster moves over the last few years and will need to do so if they hope to win an NBA title, even if that means parting ways with Mitchell.

And while some believe Mitchell would be open to returning to New York, where he grew up, the three-time All-Star told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports earlier this month that he has no intention of leaving the Jazz in the future.

"I think I've reached a point where you're happy with yourself, first off. ... But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I've seen it. I'm not too stressed about it. I'm not thinking about it. Because for me, it's about how we can win.

"There's going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don't say something because that's how I've always been. I've always been someone that's like, 'OK, they're saying stuff. Let's go ahead and lock in.' I haven't really thought too much about it. I'm happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win."

Mitchell has been a consistent scorer over his five-year career and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from deep in 47 games this season.

While Mitchell remains loyal to the Jazz, anything could happen during the offseason, especially if the Knicks end up with a high first-round draft pick, which could be intriguing to Utah.

However, it's unclear what the Knicks would have to give up in order to acquire Mitchell. In addition, it's unclear how much he alone would be able to help the franchise, which is in the midst of a highly disappointing season, next year. More acquisitions would likely have to be made.

Mitchell is in the first year of a five-year, $163 million contract. The Knicks probably wouldn't have an issue taking on his contract, especially given Wesley's interest.