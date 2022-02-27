WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee Listed on WrestleMania Match Card

Source: WWE.com

Vince McMahon may be 76 years old, but he may not be willing to sit out WWE's biggest show of the year.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match between McMahon and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee was listed on the internal schedule for WrestleMania 38 as of Friday night.

WWE previously announced that McMahon will appear on McAfee's radio show on Thursday.

McMahon's last official match was a no-holds-barred lumberjack contest against Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. He was going to wrestle CM Punk on an episode of Raw in October 2012, but it never officially started after the two got into a brawl before the bell rang.

McAfee, who has worked for WWE as an analyst and commentator since 2018, had a feud with Adam Cole in 2020 that resulted in him having two matches. He lost a one-on-one match against Adam Cole at NXT: TakeOver: XXX.

McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan teamed up to take on the Undisputed Era (Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) in a WarGames match at NXT Takeover on Dec. 6.

O'Reilly pinned Lorcan to give the Undisputed Era the victory.

WWE looks to be teasing Steve Austin's first match since 2003, with Kevin Owens going on television and social media in recent weeks to berate Texas. WrestleMania 38 is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WWE currently has five matches for the two-night WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown women's title against Ronda Rousey on night one. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a winner-take-all championship unification match will take place on night two.

Other matches include Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title, Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz in a tag match and Edge taking on an unknown opponent.

McMahon has had four matches at WrestleMania in his career. He has lost to Shane McMahon (WrestleMania X7), Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania XIX), Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 22) and Hart.