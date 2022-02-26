NBA GM Heard LeBron James Wanted Sam Presti to Replace Rob Pelinka as Lakers GM

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James looking for someone to replace general manager Rob Pelinka? One NBA general manager believes so.

"I heard that he was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob," an Eastern Conference GM told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports in a report published Friday. "I don't see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there."

The comments come after James' reported frustration with the fact that Pelinka didn't make any moves at the trade deadline to address some of the team's issues.

James also recently praised Presti during his All-Star Game media availability, calling him "the MVP" for drafting players like Josh Giddey, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka, among others. Some interpreted that as the veteran taking a shot at Pelinka.

However, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James, has since met with Pelinka and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to reiterate the superstar's commitment to the team and winning another championship, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported Paul insisted during the meeting "that there's no movement underway to seek management changes." In addition, Pelinka provided his own insight into the meeting with The Athletic's Sam Amick:

"I just don't think (communicating indirectly) is the right way of doing business. And I don't think that's who we are, who LeBron is. We have a great partnership with the Lakers. The Klutch Sports Group and the Lakers don't have an issue. Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka don't have an issue. LeBron James and Rob Pelinka don't have an issue. And Jeanie Buss and LeBron and Rich Paul don't have an issue. It's very simple. Very simple. So, you know, whoever put that type of stuff out, and people run with it, I think it's unfair to the Lakers."

There have also been other rumors about James potentially leaving the Lakers following his comments about potentially one day returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also mentioned that his final season in the NBA would be spent playing with his son, whether it be in L.A. or elsewhere.

However, James won't become a free agent until 2023. So, right now, it should come as no surprise that his focus is on helping the Lakers improve to end the season on a high note.