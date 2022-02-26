Draymond Green Felt Good in Return to Warriors Practice amid Back Injury Recovery

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It appears Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is making progress toward a return from his back injury.

Green told reporters Saturday: "I feel good. Getting my explosiveness back. It was good to be in practice today. ... Overall I feel great."

Green hasn't played more than seven seconds since a January 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. While it's unclear when he might come back, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that the three-time NBA champion "looked great" in his return to practice.

Green said in early February that doctors didn't think he would need surgery but added that a procedure down the line is a possibility.

The 31-year-old was in the midst of another productive season before he was sidelined, averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor in 34 games.

While Green has a significant impact on the lineup, the Warriors have faired well without him. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record, six games behind the Phoenix Suns.

However, for the Warriors to have a shot at another NBA title, they will need Green to return as soon as possible. He is the team's best defender and a key playmaker, and while Stephen Curry has certainly stepped up in his absence, the defense has still suffered.

The biggest priority for the Warriors is getting healthy. In addition to Green's absence, James Wiseman is recovering from a torn meniscus and Andre Iguodala has a back injury.

If Golden State is fully healthy, it can compete with teams such as the Suns for the NBA championship.