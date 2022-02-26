Knicks' Quentin Grimes out at Least 2 Weeks After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced that guard Quentin Grimes suffered a subluxation of his right patella and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Grimes suffered the knee injury 14 seconds after he checked into the Knicks' 115-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday.

SNY's Phillip Martinez explained what happened.

"On the first possession coming off the bench in the first quarter, Grimes looked to bang his knee against the Heat's PJ Tucker, and then fell to the floor. Eventually, Grimes' teammates would help him to the locker room."

The Knicks took the 21-year-old Grimes with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The former University of Houston star is averaging 6.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting (39.8 percent from the three-point line) in 17.4 minutes per game.

He's had a couple of big games this year when called upon, notably dropping 27 points on Dec. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks and 20 more versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.

Seeing Grimes miss time is undoubtedly disappointing in a down year for the struggling 25-35 Knicks, who have lost 14 of their last 17 games.

Thankfully, the knee injury doesn't appear to be too serious, and a return this year is certainly plausible with the regular season lasting another month-and-a-half.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At the very least, Grimes offered this encouraging tweet after the game:

Without Grimes, look for Cam Reddish to see more time. Reddish replaced Grimes in the lineup after the injury and has averaged 5.3 points in 12.0 minutes over 10 games since the Knicks acquired him in a Jan. 13 trade with the Atlanta Hawks.