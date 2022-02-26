Goran Dragic to Make Nets Debut vs. Bucks; Kevin Durant Remains Out with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced guard Goran Dragic is expected to make his team debut in Saturday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks, though he'll be on a minutes limit because he hasn't played since mid-November.

Nash added All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who last took the floor Jan. 15, will remain sidelined by a knee injury but should return within a week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

