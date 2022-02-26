76ers' Daryl Morey: James Harden Always Thought Joel Embiid Was 'Perfect' Pairing

AP Foto/Stacy Bengs

The James Harden-Joel Embiid pairing in Philadelphia got off to a tremendous start Friday as the 76ers crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102. Harden and Embiid combined for 61 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, with the former player posting a plus-35 rating.

After the game, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey provided some comments to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne regarding Harden's long-time desire to play with the five-time All-Star Joel Embiid.

"James is a basketball genius," Morey said. "And he's been wanting to play with Joel for a long time. I think he's always thought Joel was, like, the perfect guy to pair with him."

Morey and Harden were together with the Houston Rockets from 2012-2020. It didn't take long for the two to reunite as the president of basketball ops engineered a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2017-18 NBA MVP just prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

It's pretty clear after just one game how much Harden helps Embiid and vice versa.

"That was probably the most wide-open I've ever been in my career," Embiid said after the game.

Harden is pleased as well.

"[I'm] extremely happy," Harden said after the Minnesota game. "Extremely happy."

As Shelburne noted, five of Harden's 12 dimes went to Embiid, who shot 10-of-18 from the field and made 3-of-5 three-pointers.

The 76ers have a good chance to keep the momentum rolling with a home-and-home series against the reeling 25-35 New York Knicks, who are 3-14 in their last 17 games. Philadelphia will host New York first on Sunday.