NBA Rumors: Tyreke Evans to Work Out for Bucks After Having Suspension Lifted

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Free-agent guard Tyreke Evans is set to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks in the coming days, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted that the Bucks already have room for Evans since they have one open spot on their roster.

Evans has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season because of a suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program in 2019.

Last week, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced that Evans had been reinstated and would be free to sign with an NBA team.

