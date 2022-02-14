Tyreke Evans Reinstated by NBA After 2019 Suspension for Drug Policy Violation

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Veteran guard Tyreke Evans has officially been reinstated to the NBA after nearly three years away, the league announced Monday.

Evans tested positive for a prohibited substance under the league's anti-drug program in May 2019, causing him to be "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA. He is now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

