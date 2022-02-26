Poland Refuse to Play Russia in 2022 WC Qualifier over Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Poland Refuse to Play Russia in 2022 WC Qualifier over Russian Invasion of UkraineFebruary 26, 2022
Polish Football Association President Cezary Kulesza announced Saturday the country's national team will refuse to play Russia in a 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup qualifying match next month because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.
Kulesza wrote Poland is working with the Czech Republic and Sweden, which are also involved in a four-team UEFA playoff tournament for a World Cup berth, to present FIFA with a unified stance on Russia's involvement in the event.
Russia is scheduled to host Poland in Moscow on March 24, with the winner advancing to face either the Czechs or the Swedes on March 29.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, a 2021 Ballon d'Or finalist, agreed with Kulesza:
Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official
It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. <a href="https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF">https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF</a>
