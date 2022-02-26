Poland Refuse to Play Russia in 2022 WC Qualifier over Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Polish Football Association President Cezary Kulesza announced Saturday the country's national team will refuse to play Russia in a 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup qualifying match next month because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Kulesza wrote Poland is working with the Czech Republic and Sweden, which are also involved in a four-team UEFA playoff tournament for a World Cup berth, to present FIFA with a unified stance on Russia's involvement in the event.

Russia is scheduled to host Poland in Moscow on March 24, with the winner advancing to face either the Czechs or the Swedes on March 29.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, a 2021 Ballon d'Or finalist, agreed with Kulesza:

