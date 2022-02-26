Frank Vogel 'Very Disappointed' In Lengthy Review in Lakers' Loss vs. Clippers

AP Photo/John Hefti

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed frustration in the referees' decision to allow a Los Angeles Clippers' review inside the final minute of Friday's game, which led to an overturned call and the ball being given to the Clips.

With just under 30 seconds left and the Lakers down one, LeBron James made an attempt to save a ball, which was then knocked out of play by the Clippers' Robert Covington. The Clippers successfully challenged James was out of bounds.

Vogel argued the review shouldn't have been allowed since the sequence continued with Covington making the final play before the whistle, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

"I disagree strongly with the ruling," he said. "... It's just wrong."

The Clippers held on for a 105-102 victory in the battle of L.A.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.