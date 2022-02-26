X

    Frank Vogel 'Very Disappointed' In Lengthy Review in Lakers' Loss vs. Clippers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 26, 2022

    AP Photo/John Hefti

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed frustration in the referees' decision to allow a Los Angeles Clippers' review inside the final minute of Friday's game, which led to an overturned call and the ball being given to the Clips.

    With just under 30 seconds left and the Lakers down one, LeBron James made an attempt to save a ball, which was then knocked out of play by the Clippers' Robert Covington. The Clippers successfully challenged James was out of bounds. 

    Vogel argued the review shouldn't have been allowed since the sequence continued with Covington making the final play before the whistle, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

    "I disagree strongly with the ruling," he said. "... It's just wrong."

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Lakers coach Frank Vogel frustrated with the lengthy review on the out-of-bounds call <a href="https://t.co/Xg9bInKDbv">pic.twitter.com/Xg9bInKDbv</a>

    The Clippers held on for a 105-102 victory in the battle of L.A.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.