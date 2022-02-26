LeBron James: 'Wish We Were Playing Better Basketball' After Lakers Loss vs. Clippers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LeBron James lamented the Los Angeles Lakers' inability to find any consistent success throughout the 2021-22 season following Friday's 105-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

James scored a game-high 21 points, but it wasn't enough for the Lakers, who remain without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury, as their record fell to 27-32.

"I do wish that we were just playing better basketball and between me, AD and Russ [Westbrook] on the floor at the same time," James told reporters. "That's the biggest disappointment so far, that us three, because we all wanted to see this work. We just haven't been on the floor."

The Lakers underwent a significant offseason roster overhaul headlined by the blockbuster acquisition of Westbrook to give them perhaps the NBA's most star power.

His arrival, combined with a series of depth moves to put more shooters around the team's Big Three, gave L.A. the feel of a title contender, but it hasn't worked. At least not yet.

Every time the Lakers get the lineup healthy and try to build some momentum, a new injury arises to prevent any serious progress.

James has missed 17 games this season while dealing with abdominal, ankle and knee injuries. Davis, who's sat out 22 contests, is sidelined through at least mid-March with a foot injury after previously dealing with knee, thumb, thigh and wrist ailments.

Add in Westbrook's struggles acclimating to his role and the Lakers' lack of moves ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month and the outlook for L.A. has steadily faded.

James explained Friday he gives his opinion on potential roster moves, but it's ultimately up to the team's front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka, to make the decisions.

"I don't push the buttons," he said. "They ask for my opinion, and I voice my opinion and what I believe. But I don't press any buttons. That's what our front office is for, and that's what our leadership group is for. I don't press no buttons. So we can state that right now."

The Lakers still have enough talent on paper to make some noise in the Western Conference, but they're running out of time to find their stride, particularly since they're ninth in the standings and just 3.5 games clear of the San Antonio Spurs, the first team out in the race for a play-in tournament berth.

If Davis can return for the final stretch of the regular season and James stays healthy, L.A. at minimum will be a tough out in the playoffs and could make a run.

The way things have played out so far, however, it's hard to have much confidence the Lakers can suddenly transform into a high-end championship contender.