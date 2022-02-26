James Harden Talks 76ers Debut: 'A Great Start, But We Have a Long Way to Go'

David Berding/Getty Images

James Harden's debut was exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans dreamed of.

The veteran guard put on a show in a 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday night, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists. However, he believes the team still has work to do.

"Tonight was a great start, but we have a long way to go," Harden told reporters after the win. "We'll do whatever it takes every single day to build the right habits, so we're prepared when the time is right."

Harden added: “I am willing to do whatever. We have one common goal. I have nothing to prove individually. As a unit, I think we have something to prove.”

Harden's impact on the lineup was evident, as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 62 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Embiid also said after the win that Friday's game was "the most wide-open" he had ever been in his career, and it was thanks to Harden's shot-creating ability.

"That was probably the most wide-open I've ever been in my career," Embiid said. "I had a lot of easy baskets. I used to have to go for everything, but in the fourth quarter, the shot-making ability, shot creation...you should've seen my face. I was just like, 'I've never had this,' nothing close to it. So, hopefully that continues."

Maxey also commented on Harden's impact, lauding him for his "ability to pass the ball." In addition, he mentioned Harden is hardworking and dedicated.

The 76ers acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline earlier this month in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks. The 2017-18 league MVP wasn't able to make his Philly debut until Friday because of a hamstring injury.

If Harden can stay healthy, he and Embiid should be one of the best duos in the NBA and difficult to play against in the postseason.

With Friday's win, the Sixers inched closer to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are now just 2.5 games behind the first-place Miami Heat with a 36-23 record. Harden and the 76ers will look to build upon their performance on Sunday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.