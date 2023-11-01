Grizzlies' Derrick Rose Out vs. Jazz; PG Will Miss at Least 1 Week with Knee Injury

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Derrick Rose has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least one week, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.

Rose, who has appeared in all four games for Memphis this season, is dealing with left knee soreness.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Grizzlies after spending the 2022-23 campaign with the New York Knicks.

Rose joined the Knicks in a trade from the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.9 points through 35 games with the franchise, but his play slipped last year, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep in 26 games.

However, Rose is in the midst of a solid 2023-24 season off the bench in Memphis, averaging eight points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 32.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep.