    Grizzlies' Derrick Rose Out vs. Jazz; PG Will Miss at Least 1 Week with Knee Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 1, 2023

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Derrick Rose has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least one week, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.

    Rose, who has appeared in all four games for Memphis this season, is dealing with left knee soreness.

    The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Grizzlies after spending the 2022-23 campaign with the New York Knicks.

    Rose joined the Knicks in a trade from the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.9 points through 35 games with the franchise, but his play slipped last year, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep in 26 games.

    However, Rose is in the midst of a solid 2023-24 season off the bench in Memphis, averaging eight points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 32.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep.

    The Grizzlies are off to a rough start this season, sitting last in the Western Conference with an 0-4 record. Rose is a key bench player, so the franchise should be able to fight off a short spell without him, especially with the addition of Marcus Smart.

