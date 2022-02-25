Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Return from Injury by Mid-March

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, who has been out since April 8, 2021, after having surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, could return to the lineup in March.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the report on SportsCenter.

"Victor Oladipo is on this road trip. He’s had two really significant quad tendon surgeries. He’s recovered from the second one now. I’m told that there’s optimism Oladipo could be back within two weeks. Perhaps the second week of March."

Oladipo, a former Indiana star, has been in the NBA since 2013. The two-time All-Star has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for his career.

Oladipo starred for the Indiana Pacers in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and was named an All-Star both years. Unfortunately, Oladipo suffered a quad injury in January 2019 that led to a surgery and an absence off the court until January 2020.

The following year, Indiana traded Oladipo to the Houston Rockets in a four-team deal. Houston then sent Oladipo to Miami last March. He played four games for the Heat in 2020-21, averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per matchup.

Oladipo underwent his second surgery on the quad last May. Over the offseason, he agreed to a one-year deal for $2.4 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He'll return to a team sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record despite a litany of absences due to injury or the league's health and safety protocols. Of note, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have missed a combined 57 games.

All three of those players are back, though, and based on Wojnarowski's timeline, Oladipo could return during a stretch from March 5-28 that sees the Heat play 11 of 12 games at home.

Even if he isn't the same player as he once was before his first quad surgery, Oladipo's return would be a huge boost to a team that could hit its stride down the stretch.