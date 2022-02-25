Raptors' OG Anunoby Expected to Miss Time with Finger Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby fractured his right ring finger and is expected to miss some time, the team said Friday. He will miss Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, and it's unclear when he might return.

According to Sportsnet, he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said the 24-year-old had played through soreness in the finger prior to the All-Star break, but an X-ray on Thursday showed the fracture.

