Jimmy Butler Fined $25K for Violating Media Rules, Noncompliance with Investigation

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined by the NBA for violating league rules during All-Star Weekend.

Per the league, Butler was fined $25,000 for violating NBA rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting investigation.

Butler was in Cleveland last weekend for the All-Star festivities, but he wasn't front and center during any of the events.

The Heat forward only played nine minutes off the bench for Team LeBron, tied with Fred VanVleet for the second-fewest of any player in the game.

Chris Paul, who has a right thumb avulsion fracture, played two minutes just to get an appearance in his 12th All-Star Game.

Butler did speak to reporters Saturday during All-Star Weekend.



"I think people know we’re good whether they believe we can win it or not. I don’t think anybody’s skipping Miami on their schedule," Butler said in response to a question about whether the Heat are being overlooked. "I think it’s going to be a dog fight, it’s going to be a good game, whatever game we’re in, but right now, I don’t think we’re overlooked."

He didn't make himself available after the All-Star Game.

Team LeBron beat Team Durant 163-160 on Sunday. Butler scored two points and had two steals. He played 51 minutes in Miami's 111-107 double-overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets to wrap up the first half on Feb. 17.

Butler and the Heat will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.