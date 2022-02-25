Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo out Approximately 2 Weeks After Suffering Toe Injury

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Friday that point guard Rajon Rondo will miss approximately two weeks with a toe injury.

The team noted that Rondo suffered the setback during the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, and an MRI later confirmed that he had a sprained right big toe.

Rondo has appeared in 14 games for the Cavs since they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in January.

Cleveland traded for Rondo just days after losing point guard Ricky Rubio for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL.

Rondo is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal per game with the Cavs. He is also shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

That's far better than what he did in 18 games with the Lakers when he averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 32.4 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from deep.

Rondo was once among the NBA's best point guards, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2010 to 2013 when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. In parts of nine seasons in Boston, Rondo led the NBA in assists twice and steals once, and he won a championship.

All told, Rondo averaged 11.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in 527 regular-season appearances for the Celtics.

Since then, Rondo has been a journeyman, playing for nine different teams over the past eight seasons.

Before joining the Cavs, Rondo had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

While productive in the minutes he is given, Rondo has not averaged double figures in points or assists since 2015-16 with the Kings.

Still, the 36-year-old veteran's presence and experience are important, especially for a Cavs team led by several young players such as Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Even with so many young guys, the Cavaliers have been among the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season, as their 35-24 record is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Garland is dealing with a back injury that kept him out Thursday, and Caris LeVert will miss at least a week with a foot injury.

For as long as all of them are out, Cedi Osman figures to take on greater responsibility as a ball-handler, and Brandon Goodwin should see increased playing time as well.