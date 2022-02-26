James Harden Dazzles with 27 and 12 in 76ers Debut as Philly Routs T-Wolves

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

James Harden made his Philadelphia 76ers debut Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he did not disappoint in a 133-102 win at Target Center to help the team to improve to 36-23.

Harden's debut officially marks a new era in Philadelphia. The Sixers acquired Harden at the trade deadline earlier this month in a deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, but he had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, missing four games.

Philadelphia went 3-1 in Harden's absence, including a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks before the All-Star break. With the three-time scoring champion now on the floor alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers are looking like one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Notable Stats

James Harden, SG, PHI: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Joel Embiid, C, PHI: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL

Anthony Edwards, SF, MIN: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Tyrese Maxey, PG, PHI: 28 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL

D'Angelo Russell, PG, MIN: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST

James Harden Makes Immediate Impact in Sixers Debut

Harden's 76ers debut couldn't have gone any better, and his connection with Joel Embiid was on full display.

Despite Harden returning from a hamstring injury with a new team and new system, he excelled and made it look like he has been playing for the Sixers the entire season.

The 32-year-old finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in Friday's win. He made seven of 12 shots from the floor and five of seven shots from deep in what was one of his better performances of late.

Even before Harden made his 76ers debut, many were talking about the connection he could potentially build with Embiid. Both players are dominant scorers, but Embiid does most of his work from mid-range and in the post, while Harden is a great perimeter scorer.

Embiid and Harden have likely been working on their rapport from the minute the former Net landed in Philadelphia. The veteran big man lauded Harden before shootaround Friday, saying he's a "great person, a great personality, always smiling, fun to be around," according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Embiid added: "His presence on the team, and on the floor, has really changed a lot since he got here. So I'm just excited for that to continue on the court and I think that's going to help us a lot."

That said, it should also be noted that both players went to work even when they weren't on the court together in Minnesota. As Bontemps noted, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers staggered his lineup throughout the first half, often deciding to put Tobias Harris and Harden together and Embiid with Tyrese Maxey. When one duo was on the court, the other was on the bench.

Though, when it comes down to it, both Harden and Embiid were on the floor in critical moments and that will only continue throughout the remainder of the season.

Harden and Embiid are already looking like they're going to be one of the best big-point guard combos in the NBA. If they can replicate the success they found Friday, they'll be one of the most difficult duos to play against come playoff time.

Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Out to Slow Start in Sluggish Performance

Fresh off winning the three-point competition at All-Star weekend, Towns got out to a rough start against the Sixers on Friday night. He started 3-of-13 and 0-of-4 from three and finished making just 8-of-19 shots from the floor and 2-of-6 shots from deep.

Towns definitely had a much better fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as Harden and Embiid teamed up to overpower a Timberwolves squad that had high hopes for Friday's game after defeating the Grizzlies on Thursday.

It's was a sluggish, uncharacteristic outing for Towns, who is typically Minnesota's leader. However, it should be noted that Anthony Edwards and the remainder of the Timberwolves' offense struggled through much of the first half.

In fact, the Timberwolves entered Friday's game averaging 57.4 first-half points per game, which ranked fifth in the NBA. Against the Sixers, they put up just 49 in the first half.

As a team, the Timberwolves finished shooting just 41.2 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from deep. Their three-point shooting, slow start and lack of defense is really what slowed them down against the Sixers.

Luckily, the Timberwolves will have a few days off before their next game, and both Towns and Edwards should be well-rested and ready to go by then.

What's Next?

The 76ers will travel to face the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Timberwolves will be on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.