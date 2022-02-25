Buccaneers Reportedly Will Be Home Team for NFL Game in Germany in 2022

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the home team for a regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 NFL season, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

It's unclear which team will face the Bucs or in which week the game will occur, Fischer said.

The NFL announced earlier this month that one game per year will be played in Germany through 2025. The first-ever NFL game in the country is set to take place in Munich at the home stadium of legendary soccer club Bayern Munich.

Games will be played in Munich in 2022 and 2023, while Frankfurt will host games in 2024 and 2025.

The reported decision to have the Bucs suit up in Germany comes as no surprise. The franchise is one of four teams that has international marketing rights in the country, with the others being the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, according to ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

The Buccaneers' home opponents for 2022 include the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

It's possible the Panthers could be chosen as the away team to take on the Bucs, though opponents like the Chiefs, Rams or Bengals could be more intriguing to fans.

The Bucs will look a little different heading to Germany next season. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from football, and it's unclear who will quarterback the franchise moving forward.

In addition, the team could also lose Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and several other notable players in free agency.