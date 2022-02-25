Former Bears HC Matt Nagy Agrees to Contract as Chiefs' Senior Assistant, QBs Coach

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

One month after being fired by the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant on Andy Reid's coaching staff.

The Chiefs announced Friday they have hired Nagy as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.

Mike Kafka, who had been the Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the past two seasons, was named New York Giants offensive coordinator Feb. 11.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal to return as Kansas City's offensive coordinator next season.

The Bears announced the firings of Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after the team finished 6-11 in 2021.

Nagy went 34-31 with two playoff appearances in four seasons as Bears head coach. He led them to an NFC North title in 2018, but they lost 16-15 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Prior to being hired by the Bears, Nagy began his coaching career with Reid when he spent two seasons as an intern with the Eagles in 2008 and 2009. He spent the 2010 season as a coaches' assistant before being named offensive quality control coach.

After Reid signed on to become Kansas City's head coach in 2013, Nagy joined his staff as quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old spent three seasons in that role before being promoted to offensive coordinator when Doug Pederson was hired as Eagles head coach.

Alex Smith set career highs in passing yards (4,045), completions (341), passing touchdowns (26) and quarterback rating (104.1) working with Nagy during the 2017 season.