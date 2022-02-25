WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Title Match to Headline WrestleMania Sunday

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

As expected, the winner-take-all title vs. title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will reportedly headline WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Reigns vs. Lesnar will be the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium on April 3.

Reigns will enter the match as Universal champion and Lesnar will enter as WWE champion. The winner will take home both titles.

WWE previously announced that women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania on April 2.

When Reigns and Lesnar clash in the main event of Night 2, it will mark the third time they have faced each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The first time occurred at WrestleMania 31, but neither man was victorious, as Seth Rollins shocked the wrestling world by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to make it a Triple Threat. Rollins pinned Reigns to become the WWE champion.

Three years later at WrestleMania 34, Reigns and Lesnar were in the main event again. Reigns fell short for a second time as The Beast Incarnate pinned him to retain the Universal Championship.

Things are much different this time around. Reigns is a dominant heel who has held the Universal title for well over 500 days. Meanwhile, Lesnar has become a beloved babyface and won the WWE title last week by beating five other Superstars in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Another change from the previous Reigns vs. Lesnar WrestleMania encounters is that Paul Heyman is in Reigns' corner rather than Lesnar's.

The Tribal Chief has a win against Lesnar under his belt entering WrestleMania as well since he beat Brock at Crown Jewel in October thanks to some help from Heyman.

Provided Reigns vs. Lesnar goes on last on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, it will mark Reigns' sixth WrestleMania main event in the past eight years.

The match will also be the first winner-take-all title bout involving multiple championships at WrestleMania since Becky Lynch defeated Rousey and Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become Raw and SmackDown Women's champion.

Reigns and Lesnar are perhaps the two biggest stars WWE has at its disposal. It is fitting that they are reportedly set to clash in the main event of what figures to be the most attended WrestleMania in history.

