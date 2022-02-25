LeBron James Museum Chronicling Lakers' Star's Life to Open in Akron in 2023

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

LeBron James likes to call himself "The Kid from Akron," so it's only fitting his hometown would honor him with a museum.

Per Craig Webb of the Akron Beacon Journal, the LeBron James Museum is expected to open in 2023 as part of the House Three Thirty community hub.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

