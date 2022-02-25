Patrick Beverley Shades Grizzlies on Twitter After Timberwolves' Win over Memphis

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley wanted to have the last word after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-114 on Thursday night.

For the veteran guard, games against the Grizzlies might carry an added edge after Memphis quickly traded him to Minnesota in the offseason.

Beverley wouldn't be the first player to carry that kind of grudge.

Justise Winslow said he remembered how Memphis declined his team option last summer. He dropped 16 points in a win for the Portland Trail Blazers over the Grizzlies on Feb. 16.

Beverley may not have forgotten his last meeting with Memphis on Jan. 13, either. The Timberwolves lost by eight points, and there was a brief exchange between Beverley and Ja Morant in the fourth quarter.

To some degree, Beverley's tweet was a sign of respect toward the Grizzlies. If they're languishing near the bottom of the standings, he probably doesn't look to twist the knife a little bit more.

And this gives Memphis a little taste of what it's like to go from the hunter to the hunted as it potentially plays its way into a top-four seed.