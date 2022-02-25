LeBron James Cavaliers Rumors Are 'Just Noise,' Lakers' Frank Vogel Says

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James fueled speculation that a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is in his future by saying "the door's not closed" on a possible reunion.

But James' comments didn't seem to phase Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who dismissed the remarks as simple rumors on Thursday.

"I learned to let the noise be noise. ... I enjoyed the break with my family," Vogel told reporters. "That's just noise."

James' comments came during All-Star weekend, which was held in Cleveland. The Akron, Ohio native spent his first seven seasons with the Cavaliers before joining the Miami Heat and then returning to Cleveland for another four seasons. He helped lead the franchise and the city to its first championship in 2016.

James also repeated his desire to finish his NBA career on the same team as his son, LeBron James Jr.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told The Athletic (h/t ESPN). "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

Bronny James is ranked in 247Sports composite as the No. 34 player in the class of 2023. He would be eligible to be drafted in 2024, when his father would be 39 years old.

But for now, James isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He signed a two-year, $85 million deal last year with Los Angeles and will be a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season, which would be his 21st in the league.