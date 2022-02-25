Zdeno Chara Breaks Chris Chelios' NHL Record for Most Games Played by Defenseman

Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zdeno Chara stands alone atop the NHL's career list for most regular-season games played by a defenseman after taking the ice for the New York Islanders against the host San Jose Sharks on Thursday evening.

Chara entered the night tied for eighth overall and first among defensemen in games played with Hall of Famer Chris Chelios. He moved into seventh after taking the ice for the 1,652nd time.

The 44-year-old made his NHL debut with the 1997-98 Isles. He was with New York for four seasons and the Ottawa Senators for four more before signing a five-year, $37.5 million contract with the Boston Bruins.

Chara became one of the franchise's best defensemen, a storied list that includes Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Eddie Shore and Brad Park.

He is a seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as a member of the 2008-09 Bruins. He also won the Stanley Cup with the B's in 2011, when he earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Chara's Bruins career ended after the 2019-20 season. He spent one year with the Washington Capitals before seeing his career go full circle with a return trip to the Islanders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Slovakian has registered 207 goals, 467 assists and 674 points for his career. He's also played in 200 playoff games and amassed 18 goals and 51 assists (69 points).

A place in the Hockey Hall of Fame awaits Chara, but for now, he is playing out his 24th NHL season.