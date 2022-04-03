Warriors Clinch 2022 NBA Playoff Spot with Win over Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA postseason with a 111-107 win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday at Chase Center.

A 36-point night from Klay Thompson and a 31-point performance from Jordan Poole helped the Warriors hold off a second-half push from the Jazz.

The Warriors were destined to make the playoffs this season after failing to do so the last two years. Golden State retooled its roster during the offseason by drafting Jonathan Kuminga and adding players like Otto Porter Jr., among others.

However, one of the biggest differences for the Warriors this year has been the return of Thompson. The veteran guard missed each of the last two seasons with a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles.

The 32-year-old entered Saturday's game averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep in 29 games. His performance, coupled with that of Stephen Curry's early on, has helped power the Dubs this season.

Curry was in the MVP conversation after averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep in 64 games. But he hasn't played since March 16 when he suffered a sprained ligament in his foot.

Andrew Wiggins has also played a significant role for the Warriors this season. The combination of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins coupled with Draymond Green and James Wiseman, if they return from injury, could make the Warriors one of the most difficult teams to play against down the stretch.

The Warriors are 49-29, third place in the Western Conference. The team's final standing and first-round playoff matchup will be determined soon. It'll be interesting to see how they compete with the Phoenix Suns moving forward.