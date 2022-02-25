Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons' Conditioning Will Dictate When He Makes Nets Debut

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

While there is still minimal clarity as to when Ben Simmons will make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Steve Nash revealed the biggest thing that's been holding him back from getting on the court.

"Conditioning," Nash said Thursday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "Just got to try and get him a place where he can … it’s been a long layoff, right? So he hasn’t played NBA basketball for a long time, so just trying to work through that."

Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff exit last June. He sat out this season citing mental health issues before Philadelphia traded him to Brooklyn in exchange for a package centered around James Harden.

According to Lewis, the Nets say Simmons is "further behind" in his return to the court than star forward Kevin Durant, who has been out since Jan. 15 with a sprained MCL.

Brooklyn is playing its first game after the All-Star break on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics. The team will then embark on a three-game road trip that culminates in a showdown with the Sixers on March 10. Philadelphia forward Danny Green recently said he would be surprised if his former teammate is on the floor that night.

"I'd be highly surprised if he even plays in that game," Green said on his Inside the Green Room podcast, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. "I don't know where his health is mentally, physically. I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I'd be highly surprised."

Simmons' Brooklyn teammates are excited for his return, whenever that may be.

"A lot of people should be scared of a mentally healthy Ben Simmons,” Nets forward James Johnson said. “If he’s right, he’s going to be killer."