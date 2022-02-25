Ken Burrough, Former Oilers Pro Bowl WR, Dies at Age 73

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The family of former Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough said Thursday he had died at his home in Florida, according to Reuters. He was 73.

Burrough, the last NFL player to wear No. 00, was selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 1970 NFL draft. He spent one season with the franchise, catching 13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games, before being traded to the Oilers ahead of the 1971 season.

The NFL prohibited players from choosing No. 00 as their jersey number in 1973. However, Burrough and former Raiders center Jim Otto were allowed to continue wearing it through their careers.

Burrough made a name for himself in Houston over 11 seasons. He caught 408 passes for 6,906 yards and 47 touchdowns in 144 games. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 1975 after catching 53 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

The Texas Southern product caught 43 passes for 816 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 1977 to earn his second Pro Bowl honors.

Burrough retired from the NFL after the 1981 season. He ranks third in Oilers/Tennessee Titans history in receiving yards. He also ranks second in touchdown catches.