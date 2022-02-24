Seth Curry: Ben Simmons Relationship Was 'Fine' on 76ers Despite Danny Green Comments

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry disputed ex-Philadelphia 76ers teammate Danny Green's notion that he and center Andre Drummond weren't on good terms with point guard Ben Simmons when all three played in Philly.

Per Curry to ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"The relationship was fine. He wasn't around. So I don't know what [Green] meant by that. 'Wasn't cordial,' I don't know what that means but the relationship was fine. He just wasn't around so we didn't see him a lot or we didn't talk a lot. But as far as now, he's on my [team]. I went to battle with him last year, we did a lot of good stuff and I'm going to go to war with who I'm going to go to war with and who's on my team, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there with him and doing good stuff."

Curry, Drummond and Simmons were all traded from the 76ers to the Nets in a blockbuster deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. The deal centered around Harden and Simmons, who has sat all season after making a trade request in August. He returned to the team briefly in October but left and told team brass that he was not mentally ready to play.

Curry and Drummond are solid players in their own right but were accessories to the Simmons-Harden deal to complete the transaction. Curry doesn't have any hard feelings about being moved or ill will toward Simmons, though, per Friedell:

"And the team's going to do the same thing as far as making trades or whatever so I understand it, I've been around it, I don't take anything personal. When we're on the court, we're teammates. Everything's fine. And we depend on each other to do good things. There's been nothing negative he's done to me personally so I'm fine."

Dave Early of Liberty Ballers relayed the comments Green, who is still with Philadelphia, made on his podcast Inside the Green Room:

"Interesting dynamic of how things went down. Interesting dynamic of who went with him. I don’t know. I haven’t got a chance to talk to those guys yet, but I know they weren’t on the most cordial terms when he was in Philly with [Seth Curry and Andre Drummond]. So I wonder how that relationship is now."

At any rate, the Nets and 76ers have made some significant shakeups as both teams take their new rosters into the back half of the season with eyes set on deep playoff runs.

Perhaps Brooklyn and Philadelphia meet up in the postseason, but for now, the Nets and 76ers play once more this regular season with Philadelphia hosting Brooklyn on March 10 in Wells Fargo Center.