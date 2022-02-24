Cesaro Reportedly Leaves WWE After Failing to Reach New Contract

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE and Cesaro were unable to agree to a new contract, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

As a result, the 41-year-old is now a free agent. His contract expiring means he also won't be subject to any non-compete clause, per Johnson.

Cesaro's last appearance on WWE programming was a loss to Happy Corbin on SmackDown on Feb. 11.

Assuming he wants to remain an active wrestler, he should have little trouble landing on his feet with another promotion or booking a series of independent shows.

Cesaro held the United States Championship on one occasion and had multiple tag title runs, but many fans felt he was unable to hit his true ceiling in WWE.

It looked like he was headed for a big singles run when he won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30.

One night later, he became a "Paul Heyman Guy," which seemed to further cement his ascendance. However, that storyline ultimately went nowhere and Cesaro was left toiling in the mid-card.

The puzzling aspect of the Swiss Superman's tenure is that he seemingly checked the necessary boxes to at least become a world champion. He has the physique WWE typically covets in a top star, he's a great in-ring performer and what he lacks in promo ability he makes up for with a natural charisma that reels in fans.

For whatever reason, Vince McMahon didn't share the same view many had of Cesaro.

Now, a newly unsigned Cesaro has the chance to reignite his career elsewhere.