Clippers' Paul George Says Lack of Sleep Hurt Performance in NBA Bubble

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George said his on-court struggles during the 2020 NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida were closely tied to his sleep problems.

George joined former teammate Serge Ibaka on Wednesday's episode of the How Hungry Are You? show (h/t TMZ Sports) and the bubble was among the topics discussed.

"A lot of it was just weighing on me. For one, I wasn't sleeping. No lie, I probably went a good week-and-a-half, two weeks of zero sleep. I would lay in bed and my mind would be racing," George said, adding he tried various potential solutions.

The seven-time All-Star saw his offensive efficiency dip during the 2020 playoffs in Orlando. He averaged 20.2 points, his lowest postseason total since 2013 with the Indiana Pacers, while shooting just 39.8 percent from the field.

That drop in individual performance was made worse by the Clippers blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

"I ain't gon' make no excuses on it. ... We just blew it," George told Ibaka.

George returned to form the following season, averaging 23.3 points while shooting a career-high 46.7 percent from the field, and he was playing well during the current campaign before getting sidelined by an elbow injury. He last played Dec. 22.

Between his absence and the fact Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from a torn ACL, the Clippers have struggled to maintain any level of consistency. They sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 30-31 record.

It's unclear whether either George or Leonard will return before season's end, but if they both do, L.A. could quickly transform from a fringe playoff team into a title contender.

In George's case, he'd seemingly benefit from playing playoff games under normal circumstances rather than in a bubble.