Swedish, Czech, Polish FAs Ask for WC Qualifiers Not to Be Played in Russia

The Football Associations of Sweden, Czech Republic and Poland have released a public statement for the attention of FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura requesting that 2022 men's World Cup qualifying playoff matches scheduled in Russia on March 24 and March 29 get moved after the country launched a military attack against Ukraine on Thursday.

Andres Cantor of Telemundo relayed the statement:

Russia, Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic have qualified for one of three playoff groups to determine Europe's last three berths for the 2022 World Cup. The four teams are scheduled to play in a single-leg, four-team tournament with semifinals on March 24 and the finals on March 29. The winner moves on to the World Cup, which will take place in Qatar beginning Nov. 21.

The Russia-Poland semifinal is scheduled to be played in Moscow. The winner of that match would host the March 29 final.

UEFA is already expected to move the Champions League final, which is currently slated for May 28 in Saint Petersburg, outside of Russia following the invasion, per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

"But with Russia now facing global condemnation for its actions against Ukraine, sources have told ESPN it is inevitable that the Champions League final will be moved," Ogden wrote.

"UEFA are also likely to discuss the ongoing involvement of Russian teams in their club competitions during Friday's meeting."

The Champions League was not scheduled to hold any games in Russia or Ukraine before the final. The competition is currently in its round of 16.

Ogden also reported word from sources that FIFA is "monitoring the situation" regarding the Russia-Poland playoff in March.

Russia and Ukraine are also currently scheduled to play in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League with matches beginning in June. Russia is in a group with Iceland, Israel and Albania, and Ukraine is grouped with Armenia, Scotland and Ireland.