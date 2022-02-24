Report: UEFA Moving Champions League Final out of Russia After Invasion of Ukraine

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

UEFA is reportedly set to move the 2022 Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine on Thursday.

ESPN's Mark Ogden reported it's "inevitable" the competition's championship match will be moved and the governing body of European soccer is also set to discuss the involvement of Russian teams in its club competitions.

FIFA is also "monitoring the situation," as Russia is scheduled to host Poland at VTB Arena in Moscow on March 24 in a 2022 men's World Cup qualifying match, per Ogden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine, one of its neighbors to the west, early Thursday and vowed any efforts by other nations to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

United States President Joe Biden described it as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" and said the U.S. and its allies would respond accordingly.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Ukraine has reported more than 40 soldiers have been killed and dozens injured following the initial attack, according to the Associated Press.

Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg was originally scheduled to host the Champions League final in 2021 before all the hosting dates were pushed back one year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UEFA is exploring alternative venues to host the match, which is scheduled for May 28. The tournament is currently in the round of 16 of the knockout stages.

Russia and Ukraine are both scheduled to take part in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, beginning in June.