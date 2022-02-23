Report: Shane Strickland to Sign Contract with AEW After WWE Stint

Photo credit: WWE.com

Shane Strickland will sign with All Elite Wrestling, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Wrestling under the moniker Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, the 31-year-old enjoyed a successful run in NXT after signing a WWE contract in 2019. Last June, Strickland beat Bronson Reed to become the NXT North American champion.

By that point, Strickland had helped to form the Hit Row stable, which which included B-Fab, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis.

WWE seemed to recognize the success of Hit Row by sending the group to SmackDown as part of the WWE draft last October. By the end of that November, they were all gone from the company as part of the sweeping roster cuts that unfolded across 2021.

Strickland has since wrestled one match apiece in Progress and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.