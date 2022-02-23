Champions League 2022: Results, Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round of 16 Games

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The Champions League round of 16 is halfway over after the last four clubs began their knockout stage runs on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United finished with a 1-1 draw while Ajax and Benfica ended even at 2-2 in the first leg for each tie. The squads will look to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal in the return matches on March 15.

The latest matches were also important in the race for the top goalscorer in this year's competition with Sebastien Haller continuing to lead big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and others who were in action Wednesday.

Here is the latest in the hunt for the golden boot.

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Sebastien Haller (Ajax): 11

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 9

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 8

4. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 7

T5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 6

T5. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City): 6

T7. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 5

T7. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 5

T7. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): 5

T7. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain): 5

Sebastien Haller entered the day leading the competition with 10 goals, but made what was seemingly his first mistake of the tournament with an own goal in the 25th minute against Benfica:

That one didn't count toward his goalscoring total, but he made up for it a few minutes later with a goal on the correct end in the 29th minute:

It continues an incredible run for the 27-year-old:

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland led all competitors with 10 goals last year, but Haller has already surpassed that to raise the bar in 2021-22.

The attacking depth for Ajax was also on display with a goal from Dusan Tadic, who now has two in this year's Champions League run:

Benfica still kept pace with the Dutch side, which won all six matches in the group stage.

Roman Yaremchuk found an equalizer for Benfica in the 72nd minute, forcing the 2-2 draw.

Though Ajax remains a favorite to advance, Benfica did enough to stay alive after the first leg.

Scoring was tougher to come by in the more high-profile matchup of the day between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann didn't start for Atletico, but Joao Felix stepped up with an impressive goal in the seventh minute:

The 1-0 score held up through halftime and seemed like it might be enough to win with Manchester United struggling.

The visitors finally got onto the scoresheet from a surprising source in the 80th minute:

Anthony Elanga produced a great finish on his first touch after a perfect Bruno Fernandes through ball. It was the seventh assist in UCL play for Fernandes, who leads all players in the competition.

The one assist was enough for Manchester United to have much more confidence heading into the second leg.

The goalscoring competition should also remain a good one throughout the knockout stages with Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah's Liverpool both a threat to make a deep run.