NYC Mayor Eric Adams 'Can't Wait' to Eliminate Vaccine Mandate Affecting Kyrie Irving

NYC Mayor Eric Adams 'Can't Wait' to Eliminate Vaccine Mandate Affecting Kyrie IrvingFebruary 23, 2022
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Wednesday he "can’t wait" to phase out vaccine mandates within the city, although he cautioned that he will follow advice from health professionals:
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NYC Mayor Eric Adams came closer today to saying he'll get rid of vaccine mandate & phase out vaccine passport.<br><br>Adams: "Yes, I can’t wait to get it done... I’m not going to get ahead of the science because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this & get back to a level of normalcy." <a href="https://t.co/6Kr9DtOjkd">pic.twitter.com/6Kr9DtOjkd</a>
"I look forward to the next weeks going through a real transformation," Adams said.
A change to the current rules could be significant for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is ineligible to play in home games.
After Irving was away from the team at the start of the season, the Nets allowed him to rejoin the squad and compete when eligible. He is averaging 24.1 points and 5.4 assists across 14 games.
Brooklyn could use more from the seven-time All-Star, especially with Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons yet to make his debut after a deadline-day trade earlier this month.
The Nets sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record, but getting Irving for every game would boost the squad's championship hopes.
Irving said in January that he is "rooted" in his decision not to get a vaccine.
Other major cities like Washington, D.C., and Boston have rolled back vaccination mandates, and New York could be next to change its policies based on declining COVID-19 rates nationwide.