NYC Mayor Eric Adams 'Can't Wait' to Eliminate Vaccine Mandate Affecting Kyrie Irving

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Wednesday he "can’t wait" to phase out vaccine mandates within the city, although he cautioned that he will follow advice from health professionals:

"I look forward to the next weeks going through a real transformation," Adams said.

A change to the current rules could be significant for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is ineligible to play in home games.

After Irving was away from the team at the start of the season, the Nets allowed him to rejoin the squad and compete when eligible. He is averaging 24.1 points and 5.4 assists across 14 games.

Brooklyn could use more from the seven-time All-Star, especially with Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons yet to make his debut after a deadline-day trade earlier this month.

The Nets sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record, but getting Irving for every game would boost the squad's championship hopes.

Irving said in January that he is "rooted" in his decision not to get a vaccine.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Other major cities like Washington, D.C., and Boston have rolled back vaccination mandates, and New York could be next to change its policies based on declining COVID-19 rates nationwide.