Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka Tension Rising over Control in LA

A power struggle is reportedly brewing within the Los Angeles Lakers with superstar player LeBron James and general manager Rob Pelinka at the root of it.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, the situation is "tense," as James and Klutch Sports Group partner Rich Paul have taken issue with Pelinka for not ceding to their desires.

Most notably, LeBron is reportedly unhappy about Pelinka's inaction at the trade deadline amid the Lakers' struggles this season.

Oram added that a source told him the vibe within the organization feels like "the early days of a war."

With action set to resume following the All-Star break, the Lakers are just 27-31, placing them ninth in the Western Conference.

They have been a huge disappointment considering they are two seasons removed from a championship and are led by the superstar duo of James and Anthony Davis.

Both James and Davis have been banged up at times this season, and Davis is expected to miss at least the next few weeks with an ankle injury. His absence could make it difficult for the Lakers to make any headway in the standings.

Oram noted that it wasn't accurate when Pelinka said he was in "alignment" with James and Davis regarding the decision not to make a trade at the deadline.

LeBron reportedly wanted Pelinka to do something, but the GM was unwilling to part with the team's 2027 first-round pick since it likely represents their best chance of making some improvements during the offseason.

Per Oram, Pelinka's decision not to kowtow to James may have partly stemmed from the fact that acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards this past offseason was at James' behest.

That move has turned out to be a disaster, as Westbrook has struggled and hasn't meshed well with LeBron or AD.

Now, the Lakers are in a situation where even if they make the playoffs, they will be hard-pressed to avoid a first-round exit against a team like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies.

If that is the case, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that LeBron could push for the Lakers to trade him during the offseason, as he isn't set to become a free agent until 2023.

James seemingly planted some seeds for his life after the Lakers during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland when he spoke to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

LeBron said the "door's not closed" when speaking on the subject of potentially returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint. He also made it clear that his last season in the NBA will be spent playing alongside his son, Bronny James, if Bronny makes it to the league.

With James already looking ahead and the Lakers seemingly nowhere near contending for a championship, it is possible the four-time NBA champion, NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP is nearing the end of the line in L.A.