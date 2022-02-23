Warriors Rumors: Jordan Poole Could Be Offered 4-Year, $80M Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors may be proactive when it comes to Jordan Poole.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Western Conference team will attempt to sign the guard to a multiyear extension after the current season and before he hits restricted free agency in 2023. Keith Smith of Spotrac suggested the contract could be for approximately four years and $80 million.

Inking Poole to that deal would also give the Warriors one less concern after the 2022-23 campaign when Andrew Wiggins will be an unrestricted free agent.

While Stephen Curry, Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green generate many of the headlines for the Warriors, Poole has been a critical part of their rotation this season.

He is averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game behind 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent shooting from deep. The scoring, rebounding, assist and steal numbers would all be career-high marks if the Michigan product maintains them.

Poole has started 35 of 53 games in 2021-22, but it also isn't difficult to envision him as someone who anchors the second unit in the playoffs if the team is fully healthy.

Putting him in such a role would create a situation where he can provide an immediate scoring spark against more favorable matchups and perhaps even swing the momentum of a game for extended stretches.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for his long-term future with the Warriors, it is no surprise they are interested in making sure he doesn't go elsewhere. After all, he is just 22 years old and has proved he can thrive alongside Curry or as a primary playmaker with the second unit.

The Warriors are 42-17 on the season and sitting in second place in the Western Conference standings, although they are 1-4 in the last five games.

They face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in their first game after the All-Star break.