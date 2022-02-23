Michigan Will Continue to Participate in Handshake Lines, Per Acting HC Phil Martelli

John Fisher/Getty Images

Michigan men's basketball will continue to participate in handshake lines under acting head coach Phil Martelli despite the recent altercation involving Juwan Howard.

"Do not get rid of them," Martelli said Tuesday, via ESPN. "This is about more than basketball, it's about teaching young people lessons."

Howard, the Wolverines' head coach, was suspended for the rest of the regular season after striking Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following the Badgers' win on Sunday.

The incident began with an argument between Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and Howard, who was upset about a late timeout called by the Badgers in their 77-63 win.

Howard offered an apology on Monday:

The incident still raised a discussion over the need for handshake lines, which create opportunities for conflict after heated competition.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo countered by telling reporters Tuesday it would be the "biggest farce" if the NCAA did away with the handshake lines.

"We've already told these kids that it's hard to hold them accountable," Izzo said. "And now we're going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line to someone who's kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand is utterly ridiculous."

Martelli clearly agrees as he prepares to lead the Wolverines for the rest of the regular season.