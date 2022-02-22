Nets' Sean Marks Provides Updates on Possible Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons Returns

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Sean Marks doesn't expect Ben Simmons or Kevin Durant to take the floor for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics or Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he didn't fully rule it out.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic noted the general manager seemed not to believe either will play "in the next three to four days." However, Marks said the team will wait to see how each responds to practice leading up to those contests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.