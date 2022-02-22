76ers Rumors: Willie Cauley-Stein to Sign 10-Day Contract After Mavs Stint

AP Photo/John McCoy

Veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein reportedly has found a new home.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the seven-footer has landed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract. Cauley-Stein was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 15 after appearing in 18 games this season.

Cauley-Stein averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.8 minutes with Dallas. He hasn't played since he took some time away from the team in late November for personal reasons.

After Dallas waived Cauley-Stein, general manager Nico Harrison said it was a difficult decision and the organization will continue to support him through his personal matter. The Mavericks signed power forward Marquese Chriss to a permanent roster spot to replace him.

Cauley-Stein was drafted sixth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2015. He also spent a season with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Mavericks in 2019. He has career averages of 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in seven NBA seasons.

Cauley-Stein could help provide depth in the frontcourt behind Sixers star center Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the leading MVP candidates this season and is averaging a league-best 29.6 points to go with 11.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Cauley-Stein will give Philadelphia a change of pace, as he is an energetic rim-runner off the bench who should be a top pick-and-roll option for the newly-acquired James Harden.

The Sixers are 35-23 and will play their first game after the All-Star break on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia is in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and trails the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, who are both 38-21, by 2.5 games.