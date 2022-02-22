Jevon Carter to Sign with Bucks After Being Released by Nets in Goran Dragic Move

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Jevon Carter will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday they signed Goran Dragic and requested waivers on Carter in order to open a roster spot for Dragic. Per Wojnarowski, Carter will formally join Milwaukee on Wednesday once he clears waivers.

Coincidentally, the Bucks were among the interested suitors for Dragic after the San Antonio Spurs bought him out of his contract. The reigning champions sacrificed some of their backcourt depth when they sent Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings as part of a four-team trade for Serge Ibaka.

Now, Carter will be arriving to help fill the void. The 26-year-old, a second-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA draft, has been solid in a backup role through four seasons.

He's averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists per 100 possessions across his career, according to Basketball Reference. He's also a 36.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc, though his 33.1 percent clip this year is on pace to be a personal low.

Dragic represented the best of what has so far been a lackluster buyout market. Perhaps more options will emerge over the second half, but the Bucks, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference at 36-24, couldn't afford to waste any time.

Carter is a low-cost solution to address a clear area of need.