Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Says His Father Is Missing in IG Story: 'Come Home Pops'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III says his father is missing and pleaded with him to "come home" in a social media post Monday.

Mitchell Robinson Jr. has been missing since Feb. 11, according to an Escambia (Florida) County Sheriff’s Office post.

Police did not have any information on his whereabouts or any clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The Knicks center posted an Instagram story Monday night while driving with the caption, “Don’t know a place the devil will hide you……Come home pops.”

Robinson is asking anyone who has seen his father or has any information about his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 850-436-9620.